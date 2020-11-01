Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reunite to Celebrate Halloween With Their Kids

✖

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announced in April that they would divorce after 10 years together. They have remained apart ever since but reunited on Halloween. They dressed up in unique costumes and enjoyed the holiday with their children.

Cavallari posted a photo on Instagram that showed the family in their outfits. The Very Cavallari star dressed as a unicorn while the former Chicago Bears quarterback wore a striped outfit. One child dressed as the DJ Marshmello while another wore a princess outfit. The third appeared to wear a police jumpsuit. "Halloween 2020," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Cutler and Cavallari were among the many people that dressed up and celebrated Halloween in an odd year. Mario Lopez laced up wrestling boots in order to look like WWE star Ric Flair while Neil Patrick Harris' family recreated moments from Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. Even Halsey showed off a unique outfit while dressing as Tim Burton's Corpse Bride.

While Cutler and Cavallari have remained apart since announcing their split, they have continued to draw attention for various reasons. She reportedly started a romance with comedian Jeff Dye while he joined Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood for the Second Annual CATCHIN' DEERS Mike Fisher Celebrity Clay Shoot. He wore a green wool jacket and shot clay pigeons while helping raise money for foundations in the Nashville area.

In addition to joining fellow Tennessee residents for charitable gunfire, Cutler also became one of the latest people to catch Yellowstone fever. He watched all of the available episodes of the Paramount Network drama starring Kevin Costner and decided to spruce up his farm. He purchased two mini cows, which he named Hank and Ruby.

Cutler has continued to provide updates about his growing farm on social media, many of which feature his mini-cows. He has conducted photoshoots, led them out to pasture and frequently called on the actors from Yellowstone to come to help him with his herd. Cutler also provided brief glimpses of young goats that enjoy climbing on his patio table.

"I spent the last two weeks watching Yellowstone," Cutler said in late August. "At the end of it, the only logical thing I felt I could do was..." He then opened the trailer and showed off the two mini cows. "You're home. You made it," Cutler said before commenting on the expressions on the bovines' faces. "They're angry."