Kendall Jenner Channels Classic Tim Burton Movie for Halloween

Kendall Jenner must love cult classic movies! The supermodel recreated Lisa Marie’s Martian Girl character from Tim Burton’s 1996 cult classic Mars Attacks! for Halloween, complete with the giant blonde wig. It wasn’t the only Burton reference Jenner, 25, made, as she also called herself a “corpse bride” when sharing photos from another photoshoot last week.

Jenner posted two collections of photos showing her in the Martian Girl costume. For the first post, she included the Mars Attacks! title in the caption in case anyone was unaware of what she was referencing. In the second post on Sunday, she shared one of the film’s famous quotes. “Nice planet, we’ll take it,” she wrote.

Mars Attacks! was Burton’s tribute to 1950s B-movies and inspired by 1960s Topps cards. Although it featured an all-star cast headlined by Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, and Danny DeVito, the movie was a critical and box office disappointment. Still, it has gained a cult following over the years. Burton cast Marie, who was dating the filmmaker at the time, as a Martian girl who was sent to assassinate Nicholson’s President James Dale. She was the only live-action Martian in the movie since the other Martians were created with CGI animation.

Hopefully, Jenner’s team had an easier time recreating Marie’s ornate wig than the Mars Attacks! crew had in 1996. During a 2015 interview with TooFab, Marie revealed that she had a scar from the crazy wig. “I loved working on that, that was fun. I have a scar from the wig,” Marie said. “I got a hole in my head from that damn wig! It’s always worth it, no complaints. Whatever it takes, just to get that picture.” She also said she had to be “sewn in to the dress” and couldn’t sit during filming because it was so tight. Despite the difficult experience, Marie worked with Burton again in Sleepy Hollow and Planet of the Apes. She also played Vampira in Ed Wood.

Jenner also made a reference to Corpse Bride, the 2005 stop-motion animated movie Burton directed with Mike Johnson. On Oct. 27, she posted photos from a photoshoot in which she wore a skimpy outfit inspired by a wedding dress, a long veil, and oversized white high heels. “Yer Corpse Bride,” she wrote in the caption.

In other Jenner news, she attended the Los Angeles Lakers’ Oct. 22 loss against the Phoenix Suns, sitting courtside with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Jenner’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, plays for the Suns and ran to kiss her. It was a rare moment of PDA for the couple, who have been dating for over a year.