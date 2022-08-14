Jay Cutler Breaks Silence on Kristin Cavallari's 'Toxic' Comments About Marriage

Jay Cutler finally responded to ex-wife Kristin Cavallari's recent negative comments about their marriage, calling them "comical." The retired NFL quarterback also didn't understand why she was talking about the marriage publicly in the first place since it's been over two years since they split. Earlier this month, Cavallari said the relationship was "toxic" and she called off their engagement in 2011 because of "red flags."

During an appearance on the Sofia With an F podcast, Cutler told host Sofia Franklin he has tried to avoid responding to Cavallari's public comments. "I've got three kids. At some point they're gonna read stuff, they're gonna ask questions. So I've kinda steered clear of all of that," Cutler said, via Yahoo! Entertainment. "If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I'm not going to go down that road about her. She's still the mother of my kids."

Cutler, 39, said there was no way he could change the way Cavallari, 35, feels about the time they were together. However, he believes her feelings have "changed over the course of the last 2 and 1/2 years." cutler also doesn't understand why The Hills star is talking about their relationship now. "But I also don't understand: It's been 2 and 1/2 years," he told Franklin. "Why are we having these conversations in public? Like: Why are we doing this?"

Her latest comments are "comical" and it "doesn't make sense," Cutler said. Cavallari can "say whatever she wants" if that's "the way she feels," he added, but, "What's happened is what happened. ... Come on, man. We're done here."

Cutler also denied rumors he ever cheated on Cavallari and did not think the series Very Cavallari played a role in their split. He believes she "fell out of love... if it was toxic. Depends on the day, I guess." Cutler shot down allegations he froze Cavallari's bank account, too. "I'm sure there will be a rebuttal for this... so we'll stay tuned for that one," he told Franklin.

Earlier this month, Cavallari spoke about her relationship with Cutler on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She said the two briefly broke up in 2011 and postponed their wedding because there were "red flags" she couldn't ignore, reports Page Six. "People don't change, and you've got to trust your gut," she said. Cavallari added that it took "a few years" before she could "pull the trigger" and file for divorce. They had an "unhealthy relationship," which she later described as "toxic." She didn't want their children to think their relationship "was normal."

Cavallari and Cutler married in June 2013. They have three children, sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6. In April 2020, Cutler filed for divorce and the two agreed to joint custody of their children. The divorce was reportedly finalized in June 2022 after they reached a financial settlement. Cavallari lives in Tennessee and runs her Uncommon James company and co-hosts the Back to the Beach podcast. Cutler has his own podcast, Uncut with Jay Cutler.