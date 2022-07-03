Kristin Cavallari Labels Jay Cutler Divorce 'The Best Thing I've Ever Done'

Former Laguna Beach and Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari is following her joyous weight-gain reveal by reflecting on her divorce from former NFL QB Jay Cutler. Much like fans of the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos, Cavallari is saying that ditching Cutler in divorce was the best decision she's made.

"The scariest thing that I've ever done is get a divorce, but it's been the best thing that I've ever done," the former reality star said. "That has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now."

Cutler and Cavallari were married for close to 10 years before calling their marriage a wrap and filing the paperwork. The former couple share three kids, Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8 and Saylor, 6, who also played a big part in her recovery after the divorce.

"My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself. I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself," Cavallari continued during her appearance on The School of Greatness podcast. "If I'm empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids, and support them, and encourage them, that's the most important thing."

Whatever happens, happens. Things work out how they're supposed to. At the end of the day, another day is ready to sprout. All these and other affirmations likely circled around her mind a bit, doing a bit of what people would call "coping" in the face of major loss.

"Even in our most challenging times, when we think the world's falling apart, we're always going to be this sad, everything is always going to be horrible, we get through it, and we make it out on the other side," she continued. "Then we look back and we realize why everything happened... Everything we go through is to get us ready for whatever we're going to experience later on in life. In that sense, life is really exciting to me now, and I'm ready for everything that's coming my way."

The reality star is back on the dating scene, though not without some serious thought and soul searching. She's still single, but hopes to create a relationship as a different person the next time around. "I feel like I've done so much work the last few years," Cavallari added. "I'm in no rush to be in a new relationship, but when I am, it will excite me to see how different I can be. I look forward to that." She could also see herself getting married again, but she's not rushing it.