Mario Lopez Woos Fans With Epic Ric Flair Halloween Costume

✖

Halloween is very different in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the regulations surrounding parties. However, many people are still taking advantage of every opportunity to dress up in unique outfits. Mario Lopez did just that on Saturday, lacing up the boots of a WWE legend.

The Access Hollywood host posted several photos on Instagram on Friday, showing off his extravagant Ric Flair costume. He had on a pair of wrestling briefs with the RF initials, black combat boots and a blonde wig. Lopez also had on a massive robe that said "Nature Boy" on the back and featured blue feathers all over. To complete the look, Lopez had a WWE championship belt, which he strapped on before dancing around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez) on Oct 30, 2020 at 8:17am PDT

"It’s your Nature Boy Ric Flair & my team of Halloween misfits!" Lopez wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He also posted photos of his children, who were dressed up as Sasha Banks, The Fiend and Otis, respectively. The family completed an entire wrestling lineup and sparked entertainment among fans.

"This is awesome!!! wrote Mr. Iglesias star, Jacob Vargas. Several other people expressed a similar sentiment with their comments. They praised the family for coming together to form an epic group costume and said that the youngest child had the best costume of all.

Lopez was not the only member of the Access Hollywood family to dress up in an extravagant costume on Friday. Scott Evans and Kit Hoover also showed up to the set with unique outfits on. Evans dressed as the Black Panther, previously portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. Hoover, on the other hand, wore a Wonder Woman outfit.

Multiple other celebrities found ways to celebrate Halloween without heading to large parties. They simply dressed up while spending time with their families or very small groups of friends. These people used the opportunity to break out their best costumes.

Kylie Jenner was one of the many that sparked comments with her outfit. She dressed up as the red Power Ranger for the titular show. Drew Barrymore, on the other hand, put on a pink gown and went as Glindo the Good Witch. Even Gabrielle Union and DwyaneWade's daughter drew attention with her outfit. Kaavia Union Wade put on a lion costume and sparked comments about her being "adorable."