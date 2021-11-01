Carrie Underwood Reveals Halloween Photo With Husband Mike Fisher and Their 2 Kids

Carrie Underwood and her family didn’t pass up the opportunity to don some pretty awesome costumes for Halloween 2021. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee on Sunday took to social media to reveal her family’s adorable mish-mashed Halloween costumes, admitting that she wasn’t “sure what 3 out of 4 us are supposed to be.”

In the humorous photo, Underwood, her husband Mike Fisher, , and their two children appeared to opt for different themes when choosing their costumes. Fisher went as a cowboy, with Underwood dressed in all black with spooky black and white face paint. Little Isaiah wore a clown mask as his little brother Jacob went as Marshall from Paw Patrol. Underwood shared the adorable image as she wished her followers a “HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Be extra spooky and extra safe out there!”

While the family’s costumes may not have been themed, they still earned plenty of love from Underwood’s 10.5 million Instagram followers. Commenting on the post, one person said, “you all look adorable! Family fun!” Another fan wrote, “Aw, this is so cute! Happy Halloween, Fisher Family!” A third person jumped in with their best guesses at their costumes, wiritng, “Mike looks like a cowboy. Isaiah look like a cross between a clown & Michael Myers (mask). Jake looks like a super hero. You? The Grimm Reaper.?”

Underwood and her family’s Halloween shenanigans came amid an exciting time for the singer. Just days ahead of All Hallow’s Eve, the “Cry Pretty” singer reached a major achievement: her 2005 debut album Some Hearts, was certified 9X Platinum for sales in excess of 9 million units by the RIAA. The announcement was made on Oct. 23, with RIAA Vice President, Artist & Industry Relations Jackie Jones surprising Underwood during her performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Jones presented Underwood with a plague to commemorate the certification of the album, which was released fresh on the heels of Underwood’s American Idol win. Underwood was also presented a plaque commemorating another milestone: the RIAA certified the song “Before He Cheats” 7X Platinum.

Just a day prior to the RIAA unveiling the new certifications, Underwood took home the 2021 Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year for her and CeCe Winans “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” collaboration. The song was released in March as part of Underwood’s album My Savoir, a 13-track album of gospel hymns. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart, marking Underwood’s ninth consecutive release to do so and extending her record as the only artist to accomplish that feat with all nine of her album releases from the beginning of her career.