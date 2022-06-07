Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Jay Cutler's Divorce Settlement Party

✖

Kristin Cavallari is shrugging off estranged husband Jay Cutler's recent comments about throwing a party to celebrate their divorce settlement. The Laguna Beach alum, 35, told TMZ Monday when asked about her ongoing divorce drama with the former NFL player, "I've been partying for two years straight." The Uncommon James designer continued that she wouldn't comment on the status of her divorce from Cutler, 39, but on June 1 an insider told Us Weekly that the former couple has yet to finalize their split legally.

Cavallari's response comes after Cutler opened up about his divorce proceedings from the Very Cavallari star on the June 1 episode of his Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast. "When the settlement came through, I threw a party," the retired athlete said, noting that while he doesn't "recommend divorce for anybody," it was the right move for him and Cavallari. "It worked out. It worked out for Kristin, it worked out for me," he confessed. "It is what it is."

Cutler's guest on the podcast, Clay Travis, then joked, "I would guarantee that you are the first quarterback to get divorced and make money in the NFL off the divorce. Has anyone told you that before?" The former Chicago Bears player laughed in response, "I don't know what I can say, first of all. I don't know if I made money. Yes, it's very funny."

Cutler and Cavallari were married for nearly seven years and share three kids – Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6. In April 2020, the two announced they were splitting up, and have traded barbs publicly since then. Cavallari has been romantically linked to a number of people since her divorce began, including Jeff Dye and singer Chase Rice, but revealed in an October 2021 episode of the Off the Vine podcast that she and Cutler had tried to give their relationship another chance after their initial split.

"Jay and I actually went on a couple of dates, like, months and months and months ago," Cavallari said at the time. "But then I was, like, it's not there for me anymore. ... Going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it, like, 'No, I know that I'm doing the right decision.'" In April, Cavallari revealed to fans that she was ready to get back out there in the dating world, sharing in an Instagram Q&A, "I am finally in a place where I'm ready for a relationship. I've honestly needed the past 2 years to work through some heavy stuff."