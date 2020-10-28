Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Step out for Charity Clay Shoot in Nashville

✖

Tuesday morning, Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher headed to the Nashville Gun Club for the Second Annual CATCHIN' DEERS Mike Fisher Celebrity Clay Shoot. They competed with several of their peers in order to show off their shooting skills while also raising money for those in need. The celebrities partnered with attendees over the age of 18 for some entertainment along the Cumberland River.

As photos and videos showed, multiple prominent figures showed up on a chilly morning to help raise money for charities around town. ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck was on hand to shoot some clay pigeons, as was Jay Cutler. The former NFL quarterback posted a video on his Instagram Stories showing him dressed in a dapper green jacket and shooting at some clay pigeons. None of the celebrities revealed their final scores, but they expressed excitement about helping raise money.

"Any time you can come out, make a little noise and try to hit some birds, raise some money, that's a good day," Fisher said to News4 Nashville. "The Preds Foundation has done a great job of putting this together. ... We had a blast last year, and most importantly, we're able to help some charities and ministries through a tough year. It's gonna be awesome."

Fisher and Underwood first showed off their shooting skills in November 2019 with the first annual Celebrity Clay Shoot. They headed to the Nashville Gun Club with some friends and shot clay pigeons to raise money for those in need. They raised more than $80,000 during the inaugural event and benefited the charitable arm of the Nashville Predators, for whom Fisher spent part of his NHL career.

According to their official website, the Nashville Predators Foundation has its own 365 Pedriactic Cancer fund that works alongside the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in order to raise funds and awareness for cancer research. The fund also works with the Predators to provide the hospital's young patrons and their families with an opportunity to experience Smashville. The fund was an initiative of the team, as well as goaltender Pekka Rinne and former captain Shea Weber.

The former team captain in Fisher has not played for the Predators since the end of the 2018 season. He continues to be involved with the franchise and provides assistance when he can. Tuesday's celebrity clay shoot is only the latest example.