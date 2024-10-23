Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Ex-Husband Jay Cutler’s DUI Arrest

Kristin Cavallari has broken her silence following her ex-husband Jay Cutler’s DUI arrest last week. In a message shared at the top of the Tuesday, Oct. 22 episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the Very Cavallari star, 37, wished the former NFL star “nothing but the best” as she clarified the episode was recorded before Cutler was arrested in Franklin, Tennessee last week.

“Really quickly, just before we get into the episode, I wanted to hop on here and just let you guys know that this episode was recorded right before a very public incident happened last week with my ex-husband,” Cavallari said in the quick introduction of the episode, titled “Breaking Up Sucks,” which focused on how to get through breakups and the “hardest and scariest” parts of splitting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Hills alum, who divorced Cutler in 2020 after seven years of marriage and with whom she shares three children, added that she “will not be commenting on what happened” with the former NFL quarterback, who is facing charges of DUI, illegally possessing a weapon while intoxicated, implied consent, and failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision. Cavallari concluded, “I do, of course, wish Jay nothing but the best and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs. But that’s the only thing I will be saying about it publicly.”

Cutler was arrested on the. Night of Thursday, Oct. 17 after he allegedly rear-ended another vehicle and attempted to flee the scene of the “minor traffic collision,” according to a police affidavit. The driver of the other vehicle told police that Cutler also offered them $2,000 to not call the police.

Responding officers noted that Cutler had “bloodshot” eyes, was “thick-tongued, slurred and mumbled” when he spoke, and “had an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person.” Although the former Chicago Bears quarterback allegedly initially denied consuming any alcohol before driving, he later admitted to having had “a little bit.” Per the affidavit, officers also discovered a rifle and a loaded handgun during a search of Cutler’s vehicle.

Cutler was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on four separate charges. A spokesperson with the Franklin Police Department confirmed that he was released later that same night on a $5,000 bond. Cutler has not publicly commented on the incident at this time.