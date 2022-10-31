Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows With Sexy 'Toy Story' Halloween Costume

Kendall Jenner put a mature spin on a children's move character for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl doll included in the Toy Story franchise starting with Toy Story 2. However, Jenner's take on the costume was much more risque than anything Disney and Pixar would approve.

Jenner tied her hair in braided pigtails and donned a cowboy hat this weekend, but other than that every aspect of her outfit was different from Jessie in the movies. She wore a patterned crop top with armbands to match, in the same Western style that the character typically wears. She also wore denim briefs with an oversized belt buckle, and she paired those with cow-print chaps. It appears she wore cowgirl boots as well, and she certainly committed to the character in photos posted on her Instagram.

Fans certainly seemed to appreciate Jenner's take on this Disney classic. One commented: "cutest lil jessie doll," while another added: "Jessie has one braid btw and she's a classy cowgirl!!! FYI." A third wrote: "Im going to go home n watch Toy Story because of u bbygirllll."

Jessie has been voiced by Joan Cusack in all three of her movie appearances so far. The character was introduced in Toy Story 2 when Woody (Tom Hanks) learned that he was part of an obscure old TV franchise with a cult following. In that movie, Woody rejects the life of a collectible and convinces Jessie to do the same, so that she returns with him to Andy's home. Jessie hopes to play with Andy's sister Molly but is generally included with the rest of the toys as the series continues.

Jessie takes more of a secondary role in the movies that follow. In Toy Story 3, she becomes doubtful of familial loyalty once again and fears that Andy intends to throw all of his toys away, when in fact he meant to put them in the attic. Meanwhile, she develops a romantic tension with Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) that is often played for laughs. In Toy Story 4, Jessie generally remains with the rest of Andy's toys while Woody and Buzz play out their adventures elsewhere.

Jessie did star in the TV special Toy Story of Terror, released in October of 2013 as a Halloween promotion. It depicts another road trip misadventure where Jessie is integral in saving the toys from being lost. Cusack participated in that special along with most other main cast members, and it is now available to stream on Disney+.