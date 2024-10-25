Kristin Cavallari Reveals Why She ‘Walked Away’ From Jay Cutler Marriage

Kristin Cavallari is giving insight into what led to her split from Jay Cutler. On the Oct. 22 episode of Laguna Beach alum’s podcast Let’s Be Honest, she reflected on her love life — and her breakups, in particular — specifically her divorce from Cutler. The episode aired days after Cutler was arrested in Tennessee.

In the episode, Cavallari spoke about her split from the retired NFL player, 41. They wed in 2013 and have three children together. They divorced in 2020.

“My heart broke in my marriage. Even though I’m the one that walked away, it was not what I wanted. It was not what I had envisioned,” she said. “And I really tried f—ing everything I could. It’s just heartbreaking when you want something so badly but you just can’t get there. And I would say my heart was broken for years in my marriage — I mean it was.”

Their split wasn’t an easy one, and she’d publicly said things about him and their marriage she now regrets. Luckily, they are in a better space. “I’m not talking s— about Jay at all. I’m really not,” she said, adding, “and now I don’t really talk about him at all. But I will say, we are in the best place that we’ve been in. And it’s been four and a half years,” she continued. “It took four years. But things are really good with us now. So much so that we even sat together at one of Camden’s basketball games recently, and that makes me so happy, because honestly, I never thought that we would get there. I really didn’t.”

The former MTV star wants listeners to learn from her mistakes so that they’re co-parenting journey isn’t as rocky. “And if I tell you that Jay and I can get there, anyone can get there,” she said. “Take my word on that. I wish I could give you guys all the stories, but I can’t. Just trust me on that.”

Cavallari acknowledged at the top of the episode that it was recorded before her ex’s arrest. He was arrested on charges of DUI and illegal possession of a gun while intoxicated on Oct. 18. She said she “will not be commenting on what happened,” but explained that, “I do, of course, wish Jay nothing but the best and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs.”