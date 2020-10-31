Neil Patrick Harris' Family Goes All out for 'Willy Wonka' Halloween Costumes

✖

Celebrities around the country expressed excitement on Saturday about Halloween and another opportunity to dress up in unique costumes. Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog) was among this group. He partnered with his husband, David Burtka, and their two children for a head-turning Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory ensemble.

Harris posted a photo of the costumes on Instagram Saturday. Burtka played the role of Wonka while twins Harper and Gideon each held golden tickets granting them access to the chocolate factory. Gideon dressed as Charlie Bucket while Harper dressed as Veruca Salt. Harris completed the group costume while dressed as Slugworth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:27am PDT

"Oompa, loompa, doompety doo! We’ve got a family photo for you! This year, may you invent an October 31st that is spirited, safe and scrumptious. Invention, my dear friends, is 93% perspiration, 6% electricity, 4% evaporation, and 2% butterscotch ripple. Happy Halloween from the Burtka-Harris Crew!" Harris wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Harris, Burtka and their children draw attention every year due to their group costumes. They previously portrayed Disney‘s hitchhiking ghosts from The Haunted Mansion ride in Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2018. The group photo took place in a graveyard and featured Gideon as a specter fading away.

In 2011, the family took a trip to Neverland while dressed as characters from Peter Pan. They then channeled the Wizard of Oz the following year. In 2016, the family impressed while channeling legends of Hollywood's past. Harris dressed as Groucho Marx, Burtka portrayed Charlie Chaplin and Gideon recreated James Dean's look from Rebel Without a Cause. Harper completed the look by dressing as Marilyn Monroe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2015 at 1:54pm PDT

Of course, many fans believe that the best theme choice took place in 2015. The family traveled to a galaxy far, far away. Harris dressed as elderly Obi-Wan Kenobi, complete with a grey beard and a movie-accurate Jedi robe. Burtka channeled Harrison Ford while donning the iconic vest and boots of Han Solo. Harper dressed as Princess Leia from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope while Gideon played fledgling Jedi Luke Skywalker.

"A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away...." Harris wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Many fans saw the photo and expressed considerable excitement. They proclaimed that the family had nailed the look and said that the photo was the best Halloween post of the year.