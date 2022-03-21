Kevin Nash Speaks out Following Scott Hall’s Death

Kevin Nash is speaking out for the first time since the death of Scott Hall. The WWE Hall of Famer went to Instagram to post a video of him working out. And in the caption, Nash showed his appreciation for everyone who reached out to him when Hall died.

“If I may quote my friend [Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson] 3rd day in 4 that I made sure I found my Anchor,” Nash wrote. “This tells me I’m going to be okay. The outpouring of love for Scott has been my sedative. To my family and friends who have personally reached out I love you all so much. To Scott’s family I’m here 24/7 if you need anything. Life goes on……just won’t be as ‘Sweet.’”

Last weekend Hall was put on life support after suffering three heart attacks. And on Monday morning, Nash revealed that Hall was going to be taken off life support once the family was together. “I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash wrote in an Instagram post. “My heart is broken and I’m so very f—ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.”

Nash and Hall were known for their time in WWE and WCW. When they joined WCW in 1996, the duo formed the nWo with Hulk Hogan. “When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us,” Nash explained. “We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……alot that disliked us. We were the ‘Outsiders’ but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother.”

Hall died last Monday evening at the age of 63 in Marietta, Georgia. He and Nash, 62, were two members of the pro wrestling backstage faction nicknamed “The Kliq” which also included Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. And like Hall, Nash was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, with the first being in 2015 as Diesel and the other in 2020 as a member of nWo.