Scott Hall’s Family to Discontinue Life Support Monday

Scott Hall is currently hospitalized after suffering three heart attacks, and his family is about to make a tough decision. Hall’s good friend Kevin Nash announced on Monday that the family will take the 63-year-old WWE Hall of Famer off life support once they are “in place.” Nash, who is also a WWE Hall of Famer, paid tribute to Hall in a long Instagram post.

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash wrote. “My heart is broken and I’m so very f—ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.”

Nash went on to talk about their time in WCW and changing the outlook of pro wrestling forever by forming nWo. “When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us,” Nash explained. “We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……alot that disliked us. We were the ‘Outsiders’ but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother.”

Nash finished the post with an emotional message to Hall. “My life was enriched with his take on life,” Nash said. “He wasn’t perfect but as he always said ‘The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.’ As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”

The heart attacks stem from Hall’s recent hip replacement. According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, Hall also “suffered a serious complication when a blood clot got loose” following hip surgery. He is currently being treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia.

Hall was known as Razor Ramon when he first joined WWE in 1992. He became the first four-time Intercontinental Champion in WWE history and competed in one of the first-ever ladder matches with Shawn Michaels. Hall was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 as Razor Ramon and again in 2020 as a member of nWo.