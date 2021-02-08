Kevin Harlan Makes Epic Call of Super Bowl Streaker: 'Pull up Those Pants'

✖

Kevin Harlan decided to have some fun with the Super Bowl streaker. In the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, a fan who was wearing a pink thong suit and shorts ran out on the field before being tackled by security. As the fan was running, Harlan, who was calling the game for Westwood One, described the action for the fans listening on the radio.

Harlan said the guy was "wearing a bra." He then described him running down the field like a running back or wide receiver while adding, "He's pulling down his pants! Pull up your pants, my man, pull up those pants!" He ended the call by telling the fan "Pull up your pants, take off your bra and be a man!" As it turned out, the fan ran out on the field did it for a publicity stunt. Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, 28, was promoting his adult film website is called Vitaly Uncensored. He has 10 million subscribers on YouTube and has done stunts like this before. He ran onto the field during World Series and World Cup games and was charged with felony aggravated battery after allegedly jumping out of his car and tackling a woman in April.

Kevin Harlan's call of the idiot on the field (w/video from @rlacey23) : pic.twitter.com/iAI7WDi5xx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 8, 2021

Zdorovetskiy's stunt was not shown on the CBS broadcast as networks won't show fans running out on the field and disrupting games. Fans were able to see it on social media, and with Harlan calling the game on the radio, he had no issues describing what happened.

Zdorovetskiy's run and Harlan's call were two of the most exciting things that happened in the Super Bowl. The game didn't live up to expectations as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Tom Brady, who signed with the Bucs in March, has now won seven Super Bowls. Patrick Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win last year, suffered his worst loss in his NFL career.

"We have a young group of guys, Mahomes said after the game. "When we kind of joined together, we knew it wasn't always going to be successful and you weren't going to be able to win a thousand championships in a row. We knew we were going to go through times like this and adversity and I think the best thing about it is the guys that have leadership ability to be even better next year."