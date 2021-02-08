Super Bowl Streaker Delays Game in 4th Quarter, With Fans Pointing out Same Joke

✖

The Super Bowl got very interesting in the fourth quarter as a "streaker" ran out on the field before being tackled by security. The man was wearing a pink swimsuit with black shorts with his bottom hanging out. He was able to run free for a few seconds before being brought down by a group of officers in the end zone.

The man in the video has yet to be identified, but it appears he did this after getting a ticket to the big game. WEEI, a sports radio station in Boston, posted a tweet before the game that showed a man holding a sign that said he would streak in the fourth quarter if someone gave him an extra ticket. Fans loved seeing the guy on the field as they pointed out he had more yards in the Kansas City Chiefs.

We have a STREAKER!!! The spin move was electric! pic.twitter.com/60Qvrc8NgP — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) February 8, 2021

The "streaker" was one of the more exciting moments of the game the contest between the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't live up to expectations. The Bucs defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Many excepted the game would be a classic because of what Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has done in his career and Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has accomplished in his first four seasons.

The #SuperBowl streaker has more yards than the Chiefs tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/6JMeGNSEMR — BroBible (@BroBible) February 8, 2021

"This is a game that's really going to challenge us," Brady told reporters last week when talking about the Chiefs. "This team is a really tough team to beat. They haven't been beaten in a long time. They've got a great offense, a great defense, really well-coached, very good on special teams. Just try to chill on Sunday. Get your body mentally, physically in a good place to go out there and compete and get ready for a great game. It's a long game, it's a hard game. It's a long day, but you've got to be ready when the ball is kicked off and we're going to be challenge. They're going to challenge us and we've got to go answer the challenge."