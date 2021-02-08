Super Bowl Streaker Prompted by Ex-YouTube Star

✖

The man who ran out on the field in a pink thong suit during the Super Bowl has been identified. According to the New York Post. The man's name is former YouTube star Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who ran out on the field as a marketing ploy for his porn website. He was able to outrun a few security guards before being brought down end the end zone.

“We f–ing did it,” the 28-year-old Zdorovetskiy tweeted after the incident. It is not known what his punishment will be, but he's been in trouble with the law before. Zdorovetskiy has run onto the field during World Series and World Cup games and was charged with felony aggravated battery after allegedly jumping out of his car and tackling a woman in April. Zdrovetskiy also spent five days in an Egyptian prison in April after he was caught climbing the country's pyramids. His porn site is called Vitaly Uncensored, and his YouTube page has over 10 million subscribers. However, Zdorovetskiy hasn't uploaded a YouTube video in nine months.

We have a STREAKER!!! The spin move was electric! pic.twitter.com/60Qvrc8NgP — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) February 8, 2021

The prank by the 28-year-old was one of the more exciting things about the Super Bowl, the game was expected to be a classic, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew past the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career, throwing three touchdown passes in the win.

"It's great to see big-time players making big-time plays," Brady said after the game, as reported by ESPN. "Just love what they added to the team. [Rob Gronkowski] is an unbelievable player, teammate, talent, work ethic and commitment. [Antonio Brown], since he got here, he's done everything the right way. So impressed by him, proud of him. It takes a lot of people for us to get to this point. We all have great support systems in place, and I think everybody should be celebrating them tonight."

Brady has won seven Super Bowls to go along with his five Super Bowl MPVs. No other team in the NFL has won more than six Super Bowls and Brady is doing this at the age of 43 years old. Many NFL fans and experts call Brady the GOAT for what he's done in his career.