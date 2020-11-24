Kane Was the Only Costumed Performer During Undertaker's Sendoff, and WWE Fans Were Confused
The Undertaker appeared on WWE's Survivor Series Sunday night and officially announced his retirement. He reflected on his 30-year career and all of the love and support from the fans but also said that he's "sick of himself." WWE then honored Undertaker during a Final Farewell segment featuring some of the biggest performers in brand history. Although only Kane showed up in his actual wrestling attire, prompting some wild comments.
Shane McMahon, Mick Foley, The Godwins, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, The Godfather, Jeff Hardy, Big Show, JBL, Booker T, Savio Vega, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H and Kane all appeared alongside WWE chairman Vince McMahon for the special segment. They all dressed in suits or street attire, with the exception of Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs. The mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee showed up in his full-on wrestling outfit and looked out of place among his peers. The fans reacted by poking fun at him with an unending supply of memes and comments.
Kane is the only smart on in this picture #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/wr9c5xhA5j— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) November 23, 2020
Kane's like the one guy who shows up to the party thinking it was a costume party. #SurvivorSeries Meanwhile everyone else is wearing normal clothes.— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) November 23, 2020
Kane showing up in full gear: pic.twitter.com/6ueJhBCP2M— Queer Auntie Collins 🏳️🌈 (@QueerAuntie) November 23, 2020
Kane was gonna come out as regular old Glenn but Vince gave him the stare and nodded at the broom closet for him to go change into his gear— 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) November 23, 2020
Everyone told Kane they were coming in full gimmick too.— Matt Koon (@mattkoonmusic) November 23, 2020
What a rib.#survivorseries
Kane showing up in full ring gear. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/v6JQbP3q6c— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 23, 2020
Why was Kane the only one in full gear? Lol pic.twitter.com/BuWAkyvabR— Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) November 23, 2020
At least Kane dressed for the occasion lol what a pro— Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) November 23, 2020
He didn't get the memo.— White Sox Sal ⚾🇭🇰🇹🇼🇹🇭 (@kimcheesal) November 23, 2020
I couldn’t stop laughing at him— Josh Alba (@JoshuaAlba) November 23, 2020
Kane right now: pic.twitter.com/hqfDAYM8V2— Lachimolalariat (@bear_onica) November 23, 2020
Kane: Come on guys, y’all said this was a costume party not cool— Shane’s birthday tweet (@gambale_anthony) November 23, 2020
Kane looks like a custom character in a video game cutscene 😂— Matt (@mattwoghin) November 23, 2020