Kane Was the Only Costumed Performer During Undertaker's Sendoff, and WWE Fans Were Confused

The Undertaker appeared on WWE's Survivor Series Sunday night and officially announced his retirement. He reflected on his 30-year career and all of the love and support from the fans but also said that he's "sick of himself." WWE then honored Undertaker during a Final Farewell segment featuring some of the biggest performers in brand history. Although only Kane showed up in his actual wrestling attire, prompting some wild comments.

Shane McMahon, Mick Foley, The Godwins, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, The Godfather, Jeff Hardy, Big Show, JBL, Booker T, Savio Vega, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H and Kane all appeared alongside WWE chairman Vince McMahon for the special segment. They all dressed in suits or street attire, with the exception of Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs. The mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee showed up in his full-on wrestling outfit and looked out of place among his peers. The fans reacted by poking fun at him with an unending supply of memes and comments.