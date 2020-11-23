WWE Legends Pay Tribute to The Undertaker After Announcing Retirement at Survivor Series
The Undertaker has called it a career. The WWE legend appeared at Survivor Series on Sunday night as WWE paid tribute to him in a "Final Farewell" segment. At the end of the show, The Undertaker addressed the fans and said his career has come to an end.
"When you do it right and you get that ovation, or whatever it is from your audience, that energy that comes back from them, it's hard to get that anywhere else," he said in an interview with PEOPLE talking about what has kept him performing. "I think that's probably the only reason guys like the [Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson] come back, as successful as he is." Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, also talked about being celebrated for his career, which began in 1990.
"It's very humbling and I'm honored, but I'm even getting a little bit sick of myself now," he said. "But it's really surreal just to have any career span 30 years, that's an achievement in itself." The Undertaker is arguably the most respected WWE Superstar of All-Time. He competed against Hulk Hogan and The Rock during the prime of their careers while also battling current stars such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles. Here's a look at WWE legends paying tribute to "The Deadman."
The Rock
30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 22, 2020
Like EVERYONE - I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, “Muthafucka” True story 😂
Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/ULlppOQlCa
When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson entered WWE, The Undertaker had established himself as a top star in the company. The two have done their share of battles in the late '90s into the early 2000s, which is considered by many as one of the most memorable eras in WWE's history.
Triple H
For being loyal .... no matter what!— Triple H (@TripleH) November 22, 2020
For every second of every day ,every mile, every tour, every shot, every ounce of wisdom, every drop of sweat, pint of blood....#ThankYouTaker @undertaker #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/hW5TXz2ffG
One of the best rivalries in WWE history is The Undertaker vs. Triple H, as they have been in a few classic matches. One of their best matches was their clash at WrestleMania 28 which was a Hell in a Cell match with Shawn Michaels as the guest referee.
Shawn Michaels
We’ve faced each other in every type of match and created some of the most special moments in my career. Standing across the ring from @undertaker was always a daunting experience but I’m excited to hear the gong toll one last time. #FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 22, 2020
Another great rivalry in WWE was The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels. When they were in the ring together, they made some "special moments" as Michaels mentioned in his tweet. One of their most notable matches was in 1997 in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match. That was also the match where Kane made his debut.
Stone Cold Steve Austin
One More Round! https://t.co/HaCyYyitd9— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) November 23, 2020
Steve Austin, one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all-time, battled The Undertaker when both were main eventers during the Attitude Era. In Austin's latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions, he talks to Undertaker about his career and retiring.
Shane McMahon
Tonight I am very proud to be celebrating one of the greatest careers in @WWE history. A singular talent, a true leader, and a great friend. #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries @undertaker— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 22, 2020
HERE COMES THE MONEYYYYYY ... AND The @undertaker's Final Farewell!
Get 👀 on #SurvivorSeries: https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf@shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/dDH8zGYY6u— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 23, 2020
Shane McMahon was one of the many stars who appeared at Survivor Series to honor The Undertaker. The two have been close friends over the years and even battled each other at WrestleMania 32.
Jerry "The King" Lawler
I've been in the ring with Mark before he was The Undertaker and I've been in the ring with Mark when he was Undertaker— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) November 23, 2020
I've never been in the ring with better. @undertaker thank you pic.twitter.com/GaFkDmz7NW
Jerry Lawler is one of the few wrestlers who have been in the ring with The Undertaker before he was The Undertaker. During the 1980s, Lawler was one of the bigger stars in the southeastern part of the country and battled Calaway who was just getting his start. Lawler was able to see him grow into a megastar and couldn't be more proud.
Vince McMahon
The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/TWm1Ihww8U— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 22, 2020
The only possible introduction for The @Undertaker tonight.#SurvivorSeries #FarewellTaker #Undertaker30 @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/UxMM3nsHa9— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Vince McMahon and The Undertaker have been joined at the hip since 1990. It would be these two guys who would carry the company into different eras during the 30-year span. And based on McMahon's speech at Survivor Series, he will deeply miss The Undertaker.