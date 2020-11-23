WWE Legends Pay Tribute to The Undertaker After Announcing Retirement at Survivor Series

The Undertaker has called it a career. The WWE legend appeared at Survivor Series on Sunday night as WWE paid tribute to him in a "Final Farewell" segment. At the end of the show, The Undertaker addressed the fans and said his career has come to an end.

"When you do it right and you get that ovation, or whatever it is from your audience, that energy that comes back from them, it's hard to get that anywhere else," he said in an interview with PEOPLE talking about what has kept him performing. "I think that's probably the only reason guys like the [Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson] come back, as successful as he is." Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, also talked about being celebrated for his career, which began in 1990.

"It's very humbling and I'm honored, but I'm even getting a little bit sick of myself now," he said. "But it's really surreal just to have any career span 30 years, that's an achievement in itself." The Undertaker is arguably the most respected WWE Superstar of All-Time. He competed against Hulk Hogan and The Rock during the prime of their careers while also battling current stars such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles. Here's a look at WWE legends paying tribute to "The Deadman."