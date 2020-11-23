WWE Legends Pay Tribute to The Undertaker After Announcing Retirement at Survivor Series

By Brian Jones

The Undertaker has called it a career. The WWE legend appeared at Survivor Series on Sunday night as WWE paid tribute to him in a "Final Farewell" segment. At the end of the show, The Undertaker addressed the fans and said his career has come to an end.

"When you do it right and you get that ovation, or whatever it is from your audience, that energy that comes back from them, it's hard to get that anywhere else," he said in an interview with PEOPLE talking about what has kept him performing. "I think that's probably the only reason guys like the [Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson] come back, as successful as he is." Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, also talked about being celebrated for his career, which began in 1990.

"It's very humbling and I'm honored, but I'm even getting a little bit sick of myself now," he said. "But it's really surreal just to have any career span 30 years, that's an achievement in itself." The Undertaker is arguably the most respected WWE Superstar of All-Time. He competed against Hulk Hogan and The Rock during the prime of their careers while also battling current stars such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles. Here's a look at WWE legends paying tribute to "The Deadman."

The Rock

When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson entered WWE, The Undertaker had established himself as a top star in the company. The two have done their share of battles in the late '90s into the early 2000s, which is considered by many as one of the most memorable eras in WWE's history. 

Triple H

One of the best rivalries in WWE history is The Undertaker vs. Triple H, as they have been in a few classic matches. One of their best matches was their clash at WrestleMania 28 which was a Hell in a Cell match with Shawn Michaels as the guest referee. 

Shawn Michaels

Another great rivalry in WWE was The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels. When they were in the ring together, they made some "special moments" as Michaels mentioned in his tweet. One of their most notable matches was in 1997 in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match. That was also the match where Kane made his debut.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Steve Austin, one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all-time, battled The Undertaker when both were main eventers during the Attitude Era. In Austin's latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions, he talks to Undertaker about his career and retiring. 

Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon was one of the many stars who appeared at Survivor Series to honor The Undertaker. The two have been close friends over the years and even battled each other at WrestleMania 32

Jerry "The King" Lawler

Jerry Lawler is one of the few wrestlers who have been in the ring with The Undertaker before he was The Undertaker. During the 1980s, Lawler was one of the bigger stars in the southeastern part of the country and battled Calaway who was just getting his start. Lawler was able to see him grow into a megastar and couldn't be more proud.

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker have been joined at the hip since 1990. It would be these two guys who would carry the company into different eras during the 30-year span. And based on McMahon's speech at Survivor Series, he will deeply miss The Undertaker. 

