Undertaker's WWE Sendoff Sparks Coronavirus Concerns
The Undertaker officially retired from WWE after making his debut in 1990. On Sunday, the 55-year old appeared at Survivor Series, the same place fans were first introduced to "The Deadman." But before The Undertaker closed the show, there were a number of WWE legends who came to the ring and showed their support.
The list of legends includes Shane McMahon, Mick Foley, The Godwins, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, The Godfather, Jeff Hardy, Big Show, JBL, Booker T, Savio Vega, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H and Kane along with WWE chairman Vince McMahon. The Undertaker has competed against all legends at one point in his career, and they all wanted to show him the respect he earned over the years.
As cool as it was to see the legends back in the ring, fans were a little concerned. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to make an impact in the country, and the legends weren't wearing masks or being socially distant. Of the legends in the ring, Hardy is the only one who still competes in WWE. If he were to test positive, that could be a concern for the talent who competes on Raw. Here's a look at fans showing concern about The Undertaker's sendoff.
Is it really the best idea to assemble the WWE Seniors Division during a pandemic? #FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/b3LUvvoCVN— Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) November 23, 2020
This fan doesn't believe it's the best idea to have all these legends together during a pandemic. It's hard to argue, but WWE has had battle royals where multiple wrestlers were in the ring together.prevnext
The riskiest activities during Covid-19 are large in-door groups and travelling. The most susceptible people are over the age of 50.— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) November 23, 2020
Not sure why that came to mind to us at this moment...#FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries
Age is a big reason why this could be a risk as nearly all the stars in the ring were over 50. The exception was Hardy as he's only 43 and still competing. He was out there because he had some epic battles with The Undertaker in the early 2000s.prevnext
Kane had a mask— Jon Patent Patent (@uwopatent) November 23, 2020
Another issue fans had is not one of the legends in the ring were wearing masks. However, Kane was close to wearing a mask as he was wearing his entire costume. Not sure why since he was only out there for a few minutes.prevnext
What was the point? They disappeared before Taker arrived.— ByTheBook81 (@BookDal27) November 23, 2020
This fan doesn't understand why everyone is upset considering they were gone once The Undertaker came to the ring. It was the same story for Vince McMahon, who was the only one in the ring when he introduced the former WWE Champion.prevnext
I thought the same. Especially with Flair and his medical conditions.— Jules aka naive & gullible be warned. (@longhornjules) November 23, 2020
Some fans were concerned with Ric Flair as he has dealt with some serious health issues in the past. There have been some COVID-19 concerns with the 16-time world champion as well as his wife tested positive for the virus earlier this year.prevnext
I’m guessing they were all tested— Callum Bird (@callum_bird2000) November 23, 2020
If everyone tests negative, what’s the issue?— Elemento ☁️ (@its_prbeats) November 23, 2020
Some fans pointed out that if the legends in the ring tested negative, then it shouldn't be a problem. WWE has had its issues with COVID-19 over the summer but stated they do everything it can to make sure everyone is safe and healthy.prevnext
Was hoping it turned into a battle royal 🤣— Danièl Galà⁷ 🇮🇪 (@DGale77) November 23, 2020
How wild would it have been if the legends battled it out to see who's the best? The winner could have faced The Undertaker in one final match, which would have had fans buzzing for days.prev