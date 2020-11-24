Undertaker's WWE Sendoff Sparks Coronavirus Concerns

The Undertaker officially retired from WWE after making his debut in 1990. On Sunday, the 55-year old appeared at Survivor Series, the same place fans were first introduced to "The Deadman." But before The Undertaker closed the show, there were a number of WWE legends who came to the ring and showed their support.

The list of legends includes Shane McMahon, Mick Foley, The Godwins, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, The Godfather, Jeff Hardy, Big Show, JBL, Booker T, Savio Vega, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H and Kane along with WWE chairman Vince McMahon. The Undertaker has competed against all legends at one point in his career, and they all wanted to show him the respect he earned over the years.

As cool as it was to see the legends back in the ring, fans were a little concerned. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to make an impact in the country, and the legends weren't wearing masks or being socially distant. Of the legends in the ring, Hardy is the only one who still competes in WWE. If he were to test positive, that could be a concern for the talent who competes on Raw. Here's a look at fans showing concern about The Undertaker's sendoff.