John Cena Teases Mountain Dew Million-Dollar Giveaway in Super Bowl Commercial Preview

John Cena can't wait for the Super Bowl LV excitement on and off the field. The pro wrestler turned actor is the face of Mountain Dew's Major Melon commercial, airing during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7 (which will be free to watch online here). Celebrating the launch of Mountain Dew's newest flavor, the Pepsi Co. company will be giving away a $1 million cash prize to whoever can guess how many bottles are shown during the Super Bowl commercial, using #MTNDEWMAJORMELON on Twitter.

"It's like a special game within the game," Cena told PEOPLE of his new ad. "It's really groundbreaking for what you can do advertising for the Super Bowl." Of the vibrant, retro vibe, the Peacemaker star commented, "I'm really a fan of the look of the commercial. It looks awesome and funky and I think people are going to be blown away with the presentation, but there's just more to it than an eye-catching, memorable ad."

On the field, Cena said he is looking forward to watching legendary quarterback Tom Brady face off against young superstar QB Patrick Mahomes in the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. "I watch sports for the story," the WWE star added to the outlet. "As a storyteller and someone who continues to tell stories through live-action and through cinema, I find the interest when there's competitive narrative."

Cena, who married Shay Shariatzadeh in October, is starring not only in Peacemaker for HBO Max but also in the latest Fast & Furious film, F9, scheduled to be released in May. Last week, he also announced the April release of his latest children's book, Be A Work In Progress. "I do like to keep busy," Cena told PEOPLE of his work schedule. "It all takes time out of the schedule, but it's all time well-spent in my opinion."

While spending time in quarantine over the last year, Cena said he read more, began to learn piano, and continued working on new languages. "Quarantine was interesting," Cena said. "I did the best I could to be the best I could and it was a great chance for me to reflect on like, 'Hey, someday all this is going to be over. What will you do then?' It was a year-long block of time to just exist and enjoy." Calling the new way of life a "very tough adjustment" for everyone, the athlete noted we can "learn a lot through the uncomfortable," adding that he has "certainly learned a whole lot" about himself.

