John Cena Reportedly Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Surprise Ceremony

John Cena is officially a married man. On Wednesday, E! News reported that Cena wed his longtime girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh on Monday, Oct. 12. The couple reportedly exchanged vows in Tampa, Florida. The news may come as a surprise to fans, as Cena and Shariatzadeh have not even shared any news about a possible engagement.

There have been few details released about the pair's private ceremony, which was first reported by PWinsider. The world first learned about Cena and Shariatzadeh's relationship in March 2019. At the time, the two were spotted on a date night in her hometown of Vancouver, Canada. The two later made their romance red carpet official in October 2019 at the Playing With Fire premiere. Cena spoke to reporters at the event, telling them that the movie will forever hold a special place in his heart as it led him to Shariatzadeh (the movie filmed in Canada). He said, "What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Cena and Shariatzadeh were engaged. The couple reportedly went on an outing in San Diego back in February. During their outing, eyewitnesses reported that they saw a diamond on Shariatzadeh's ring finger. "John Cena [was] spotted today at a carnival in Mission Beach, San Diego with Shay Shariatzadeh right behind him with [a] huge engagement ring on her finger....They were very affectionate," a source told E! News. "She was grabbing onto his arm the whole time and the ring was def on her left hand." While the pair were at the center of engagement rumors, they neither confirmed nor denied that they were engaged to be wed.

Around the time that engagement rumors were swirling, Cena posted several quotes about love on social media that had some questioning whether his relationship with Shariatzadeh had become more serious. In early February, he shared a tweet about love, writing, "Love that lasts takes work. Tremendous work. Anyone who thinks differently has little perspective of the timeline and totality of existence. Don’t fear love, but do not ignorantly proceed in thinking it comes without effort." Based on the latest report about Cena's wedded bliss, it sounds as though he was able to put in the work to find true love with Shariatzadeh.