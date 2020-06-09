John Cena Matches BTS' $1 Million Black Lives Matter Donation

✖

John Cena loved BTS' donation to the Black Lives Matter movement so much, he decided to do the same thing. BTS, the top K-pop band in the world, recently donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter, according to Variety. When Cena heard that, he decided to match the $1 million donation. Cena made the announcement on Twitter, saying he's "happy to join" BTS in the help to fight racial and social injustice in the country.

Cena has been active on social media when it comes to speaking out against racism. In a tweet that was posted on May 31, Cena wrote: "We all have flaws. Facing our flaws is a very difficult process but is the only way to effectively grow. If an individual, group, title or idea ever gets to a point of assuming flawlessness, accountability is lost and positive change becomes next to impossible." In another tweet that was posted on Tuesday, Cena stated: "Change is never easy because it takes us admitting that our efforts and methods may be flawed to a point of severe distortion. Be brave and open minded in these moments. Welcome ideas and limit excuses. Change is uncomfortable but can yield much more joy for all in the long run."

Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 8, 2020

Cena has been a very busy man, scheduled to be featured in three films by the end of 2021. He next film, Project X-Traction, is slated to be released this year while F9 and The Suicide Squad will be released next year. And while Cena is no longer wrestling full-time he did compete in WrestleMania 36 in April, losing to Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match.

In a statement on the death of George Floyd, WWE wrote: "WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand beside our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence."