CBS Sports Announces TV Schedule for Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV will kick off on Feb. 7, and CBS Sports has finalized its TV schedule. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. ET but coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET with the pregame shows. There will be five hours of live pregame coverage, starting with The Other Pregame Show (Tops) featuring CBS Sports Network’s Amy Trask, London Fletcher, Jonathan Jones, Kyle Long and host Adam Schein. They will preview the teams and storylines surrounding Super Bowl LV.

Following The Other Pregame Show (Tops) will be Road to The Super Bowl (NFL Films), which will air at noon ET. The press release states the "one-hour special will feature the best of nearly 125 players and coaches wired for sound, focusing on the most exciting moments and the best teams on the journey to Tampa for Super Bowl LV. " The special is produced by NFL Films and will look at the best sights and sounds from the 2020 season.

.@CBSSports ANNOUNCES EXTENSIVE COVERAGE OF SUPER BOWL LV, THE NETWORK’S RECORD 21ST SUPER BOWL BROADCASThttps://t.co/3a1aZo1OFy pic.twitter.com/CxQ1R97cRe — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 21, 2021

Tony Romo will host a pregame show. At 1 p.m. Tony Goes to the Super Bowl will air, and he talks to Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson. That will be followed by The Super Bowl Today at 2 p.m., which will be live from the home of Super Bowl LV Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson, along with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will preview the game before kickoff.

At 6 p.m. The Super Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show will air, and it will be the lead-up to kickoff. There will be pregame musical performances, singing of the national anthem by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan; and "America the Beautiful" by Grammy Award-Winning Artist H.E.R. That will be followed by coin toss and introductions.

Romo and Jim Nantz will have the call for Super Bowl LV, and Tracy Wolfson will report from the sidelines. Romo will work his second Super Bowl for CBS Sports as a lead analyst while Nantz will call play-by-play for his six Super Bowl for CBS Sports and eight overall. This will be the 21st Super Bowl broadcast for CBS Sports, the most of any Network.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.