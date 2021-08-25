John Cena Reveals If Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Should Return to WWE

✖

John Cena just ended a month-long stint in WWE after losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. But are WWE fans about to see another big return, specifically Dwayne "The Rock Johnson?" Cena recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said that wants Johnson to return but hopes he isn't pressured into it.

"He's earned the right not to be pressured into that choice. I can say he is a fan of the WWE. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment," Cena said. "So as a fan do, I want to see one of the greatest performers of all time step back in the WWE ring? Yeah. But in no way am I gonna call him and if I'm gonna talk to him about something, it's not gonna try to be to get him back in the WWE ring. He needs to come to that conclusion by himself.

"Because then, his performance will be, The Rock, he'll be the best he can be. So I do hope he comes back, as a fan, and I hope it's wonderful, and if he chooses not to, he's earned the right to choose not to." There are reports that Johnson could return at Survivor Series later this year to set up a dream match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 next year. Johnson has not confirmed or denied he will be making a WWE return, but Reigns doesn't mind taking down the former WWE Champion.

"That's a dream for a lot of our fans. It ain't a dream for [The Rock's fans]. I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well," Reigns told SportsNation back in June. "These guys are doing very well for themselves, there's no question about it. I don't know, if I were these guys, I don't know if I would want to come back and deal with me. I'm a problem right now for everybody. So if I were them, I would stay on set. I'd keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don't come to my ring."

The last time Johnson appeared on WWE TV was in 2019 for the SmackDown on Fox premiere. Currently, Johnson has been busy with various film and TV projects. Later this year, Johnson's new film, Red Notice will stream on Netflix. He also just finished filming Black Adam, which will be released next year.