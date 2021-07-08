Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Teases First Look at 'Red Notice' With Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot

✖

Netflix's upcoming spy thriller Red Notice officially has a release date, with the film set to arrive on the streaming platform on Nov. 12, and its three stars all shared a first look at the movie on social media along with the announcement on Thursday, July 8. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot all shared the same photo on their Instagram and Twitter accounts, posting a shot of the three stars all dressed in formalwear and standing amid displays of weapons.

"I’m officially serving you your notice," Johnson began his caption before sharing the film's release date. He also gave some more information on his, Reynolds and Gadot's characters, writing, "The FBI’s top profiler. The world’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen." Johnson continued by thanking Netflix "for the trust and vision to commit to their biggest investment ever," his "insanely talented (and highly unattractive) costars @gal_gadot & @vancityreynolds for our globetrotting heist" and "the 205 million+ Netflix subscribers who are already making #RedNotice the most highly anticipated movie on the platform in 2021!"

"This is my career first streaming film and I wanted to make it big and special for all the fans worldwide," he concluded. "This one’s for all of you and I’ll see you in November!"

Gadot wrote, "Let me just put this here… I can’t wait for you to see this one. @Netflix’s biggest movie RED NOTICE premiering Nov.12th on any screen near you! Thank you @rawsonthurber for bringing me onto this project. being able to work with my friends @vancityreynolds and @therock was the icing on the cake."

Reynolds started his caption with a joke, writing, "True story. They made my entire tuxedo out of one of @therock’s socks." He also shared the release date and concluded with, "Last piece of gossip: @gal_gadot is wonderful" before extending a "huge thanks" to director Rawson Marshall Thurber "for creating this beast of a film."

Red Notice is Netflix's biggest budget movie ever with a production budget of around $130 million, according to Deadline. The movie is an international action thriller centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world that takes place in multiple countries and starts after an Interpol-issued Red Notice, a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted, is sent out. Johnson stars as the FBI’s top profiler while Gadot and Reynolds are two rival criminals, all of whom are brought together for a daring heist.