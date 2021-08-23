John Cena Gives Update on WWE Future After SummerSlam Loss

✖

John Cena took on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam and came up short. Now the question is what next for the 16-time world champion? On Monday, Cena went to Twitter to thank the fans for their support. He also revealed that he is taking some time away from WWE to focus on other projects.

“Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the [WWE Universe] allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon,” Cena wrote.

Cena returned to WWE last month after Reigns defeated Edge to retain the Universal title at Money in the Bank. It was the first time Cena appeared on WWE TV for a live event since WrestleMania 36 last year. Due to his commitments in Hollywood, Cena won't be seen for likely a significant of time. However, according to Wrestling Inc., the 44-yea-old is still scheduled to appear at the SmackDown taping at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 10. It's likely he will compete in a dark main event that won't be shown on TV.

Cena has competed in 14 matches since his return on July 18, working Raw and SmackDown TV taping and non-television live events which is something that Cena requested. He will now promote his new movie Vacation Friends, which will stream on Hulu this Friday.

"I think I will try to do the best I can until I feel I'm offending the consumer," he said on Good Morning America Monday. "There's nothing like the energy of being in that ring with the audience around. I've had the fortunate opportunity to do a whole lot of stuff. That energy is indescribable. That place is my home. I wouldn't be who I am without it. The audience is my family - I want to be kind to them - I still feel good even though I finished second so I still feel I have something to contribute."

Cena is also in the latest Fast and Furious film F9 and was asked if he will be in F10. "We're gonna see an F10, I just don't know if we're going to see me in F10," he said with a laugh. "I really do love the 'Fast' family and it's a movie that is continuing to crush worldwide. I think today we passed 700 million worldwide, in this environment, which is an unbelievable achievement - I really hope I can get invited back for Fast 10."