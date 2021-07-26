Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives Update on Return to WWE

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is currently promoting his new movie Jungle Cruise, which will be released at the end of this week. However, many fans are wondering if Johnson will return to WWE. Matt Cohen of Entertainment Tonight recently spoke to Johnson and his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt and asked him about the rumors about his return to WWE coming very soon.

"There's nothing," Johnson said when asked if he could tease anything about his WWE return. But Blunt had an answer for the fans, saying that she will be teaming with Johnson when he returns. Johnson agreed, but Blunt then teased a match between the two.

"Gonna be me and him, and there's gonna be a big fight," she said. It would be interesting to see Blunt in the ring with Johnson since they seem to work well together. They also love to make fun of each other, which is one of the reasons why they get along.

"It's such a cool dynamic to watch, because they're polarized from each other. They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another. So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing The Stone films," Blunt said. "That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world."

Rumors of Johnson returning to WWE come on the heels of Johnson Cena appearing at Money in the Bank last week. Cena recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and was asked about JOhnson returning to WWE. "Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own universe. There is no one like him," said 44-year-old Cena. "There will never be anyone like him. For him to be gracious enough to return to WWE, it's own global entertainment phenomenon, that's great for WWE and it is great for The Rock."

Back in June, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE is hoping to have Johnson make an appearance at Survivor Series in November. It's possible Johnson could face his cousin, Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in the spring if he does return. The last time Johnson was on WWE TV was in October 2019 for the SmackDown debut on Fox.