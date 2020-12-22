J.J. Watt: See the Texans' Star's Best Snaps of 2020

The 2020 NFL season is not proceeding how J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans hoped considering that the team sits at 4-10 and has lost several players to injuries. Despite the struggles on the field, Watt has enjoyed a successful season and year. He has remained healthy throughout the slate of games and helped his two brothers — T.J. and Derek — make NFL history. Watt also pulled off a secret wedding in the Bahamas and launched a new TV show.

Throughout 2020, Watt has showcased his unique year with a variety of posts on social media. Some showed him relaxing at home with his wife, Kealia Ohai, and their dogs. Others provided a glimpse of his golfing skills. Watt also highlighted his time hosting SNL and showing off his acting skills. Here are some of the NFL star's best snaps of 2020.