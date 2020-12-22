J.J. Watt: See the Texans' Star's Best Snaps of 2020
The 2020 NFL season is not proceeding how J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans hoped considering that the team sits at 4-10 and has lost several players to injuries. Despite the struggles on the field, Watt has enjoyed a successful season and year. He has remained healthy throughout the slate of games and helped his two brothers — T.J. and Derek — make NFL history. Watt also pulled off a secret wedding in the Bahamas and launched a new TV show.
Throughout 2020, Watt has showcased his unique year with a variety of posts on social media. Some showed him relaxing at home with his wife, Kealia Ohai, and their dogs. Others provided a glimpse of his golfing skills. Watt also highlighted his time hosting SNL and showing off his acting skills. Here are some of the NFL star's best snaps of 2020.
'Ultimate Tag'
