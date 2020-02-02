‘SNL’: J.J. Watt Thinks Fast With Kyle Mooney in Hilarious Shoe-to-the-Face Promo

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend, joining a small group of NFL star who have hosted the long-running sketch comedy series. This week’s episode airs just hours before Super Bowl LIV kicks off. In a pre-show sketch, Watt joins Kyle Mooney for a hilarious trip through the SNL dressing rooms.

While the unlikely pair are walking through Studio 8H, Mooney tries to test Watt’s skills as a player by surprisingly tossing a water bottle at him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Good reflexes. Sorry, I just wanted to make sure you’re a real athlete,” Mooney said.

“I mean, I guess this proves it… if there was ever a doubt,” Watt replied.

Mooney then tossed an old cell phone at him.

“It’s a good thing you didn’t drop that one, huh?” Mooney said.

Watt was surprised Mooney had one of those still around.

“Those things actually get really good service,” Mooney claimed.

“I think we can stop now,” Watt said, but Mooney continued yelling “Think fast!” and throwing things at him.

“Kyle, stop!” Watt yelled, becoming increasingly frustrated.

“I’m sorry. You’re right,” Mooney said. “You’ve proven yourself. You’re a fine athlete.”

Watt then got revenge by throwing his own shoe at Mooney, who was clearly not prepared. Watt apologized, and the two hugged.

“Let’s have a great show,” Mooney said.

“Yeah, I’d like that,” Watt replied before Mooney took him by the hand and led him to the stage.

Although this is Watt’s first-time hosting, he is hardly the first football player to host the show. Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, John Madden, Joe Montana, Walter Payton and Deion Sanders all appeared on the show in the past.

Watt’s musical guest is also a SNL first-timer. Country music star Luke Combs will perform two songs.

Watt, 30, is considered one of the best defensive players in the NFL today and has made the Pro Bowl five times. He played in only eight games this season, but was in both Texans postseason games this season. He is engaged to pro soccer player Kealia Ohai, whom he sent a birthday message to hours before hosting SNL.

“Happy Birthday my love! You are kind, sweet, talented, tough, motivated, gorgeous and just truly all around incredible,” Watt wrote. “I am so thankful to have you in my life and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you [Ohai].”

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC