J.J. Watt to Make NFL History With Brothers T.J. and Derek During Texans vs. Steelers Game

J.J. Watt is more than ready for his game on Sunday because he will be facing his younger brothers T.J. Watt and Derek Watt. The Houston Texans will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, and NFL history will be made thanks to the Watt family. According to CBS Sports, when the Watt trio take the field on Sunday, it will be the second time since 1930 a three-brother matchup will take place in the same game. The interesting thing about this is the first time it happened was last season when Tremaine Edmunds, Terrell Edmunds and Trey Edmunds played in the Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game.

Growing up, the Watt brothers would take on each other in pickup games, but Sunday is different as it will be the first time they will be on the same field in the same game. "It's always great when we can see two of them at once, rather than try and juggle which game are we going to go to and watch, and which game we are going to tape and watch later or have two televisions going," the mother Connie Watt said on the Steelers official website. "In the past when two of them played against each other, they always tried to get together the night before. It's definitely a different game when they are able to play together or against each other."

J.J. was drafted by the Texans No. 11 overall in 2011 and will go down as one of the best defensive linemen in NFL history. Derek was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers. He joined the Steelers in March after signing a three-year, $9.75 million contract. T.J. was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Steelers and has already been named to the Pro Bowl twice.

"Up until this point, T.J. and J.J. have never been able to play on the same field together," father John Watt said on the Steelers official website. "Even before we knew Derek was signing with the Steelers, this was going to be the first time they would be able to be on the same field at the same time. Derek and J.J. have had that pleasure, but T.J. and J.J. have not." The Texans and Steelers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air regionally on CBS.