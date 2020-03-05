J.J. Watt Hits the Dance Floor With His Grandma Following Wedding With Kealia Ohai

Houston Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt got married last month and he had the time of his life. When then the ceremony was over, he got a chance to dance with his grandmother. Watt shared the video on his Twitter page and it has been viewed over a million times.

Grandma cutting it up on the dance floor!! pic.twitter.com/nDUdsmiFJG — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 16, 2020

Watt married Kealia Ohai, a forward for the Chicago Red Stars. The ceremony took place in the Bahamas and he said on Instagram it was the “best day” of his life. The couple has been dating for several years before getting engaged in May 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s awesome. We just went to Mexico for her birthday and the whole weekend was competition — whether it was ping pong or the weight room,” Watt told PEOPLE in February 2017. “She;s extremely competitive which is a ton of fun. She’s incredible.”

“There’s a little bit of that cat and mouse game where everyone wants a photo of us and wants us to confirm it,” he said when asked why they waited nearly a year to go public. “And I was like, all right, I’ll do it so now we can enjoy ourselves and live happily. And it’s been great.”

2020 is off to a great start for Watt and he also hosted Saturday Night Live before he got married. He now hopes he has a strong 2020 season which ends with a Super Bowl win. In October, Watt suffered a pectoral injury, and he missed the rest of the 2019 regular season. He did return to the playoffs his loss was felt by his teammates.

“It’s tough,” quarterback Deshaun Watson said of losing Watt. “That’s a big part of this team. But he knows that this locker room, this organization, this town, this city, the Houston nation is definitely going to support him through his recovery. We always love him. He’s going to be right there with us. Important, helping us out. You hate to just see, not just him, but anybody go down and any injury, especially a season-ending injury. All the work that he put in to get to this point. It’s crazy and it sucks, but we all send our prayers towards him. We love him, and we’re definitely going to support him.”

Watt is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner. He has recorded 96 sacks in 112 career games.