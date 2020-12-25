'Jingle All the Way' Viewers Just Realized a WWE Favorite Is in the Movie
Thursday night and Friday morning, people got in the holiday spirit by watching time-honored films. Home Alone, Just Friends and Die Hard were all on the list, as was Jingle All the Way. Those that watched the Arnold Schwarzenegger film expressed excitement about the former governor searching for a rare action figure, but they also revealed their surprise after examining it even closer. They didn't realize that a WWE star in Big Show had a role in the film.
There were several people that posted photos from Jingle All the Way along with an informative message. They revealed that Big Show was indeed part of the classic movie and that he played an important role. The professional wrestler was Santa Clause for one of the scenes. He wore a red suit, a fake beard and suspenders. Although Big Show was lacking a shirt during an interaction with Schwarzenegger.
Best part of watching that movie is singing “WEEEELLLL ITS THE BIG SHOOOWWWW” during that scene— matt jensen (@THE_mattjensen) December 25, 2020
“I’m gonna deck your halls bub.”— Rob Taub (@RTaub_) December 24, 2020
I honestly had no idea. That’s amazing.— Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) December 24, 2020
Arnold Schwarzenegger vs Santa Big Show in Jingle All The Way!!! pic.twitter.com/S1S2mcxqvE— #WrestlingGifFriday (@WrestlingGifFri) December 17, 2020
Just watching Jingle all the Way and The Big Show shows up dressed as Santa! Can’t believe that’s actually him! pic.twitter.com/PRFbwSSAh3— B҉r҉a҉d҉ | 🏴 (@One_Final_Beat) December 25, 2020
Weeeeeeellllllll well it’s a big Snow!!!— James (@JamesTot1000) December 25, 2020
The big show plays a big bad Santa in jingle all the way & the actor who played ted got shot dead by his wife as he lay sleeping. Kupla facts for you all 👌🏻👌🏻— Neil 🇻🇦 (@neily_bhoy) December 21, 2020
Whoever decided The Big Show should punch Vern Troyer in Jingle All The Way is a genius— Jake Lang (@FakeWang) December 25, 2020
Paul "Big Show" Wight as Huge Santa alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1996 classic Jingle All The Way.
Wishing you and yours a happy and safe Christmas this year! pic.twitter.com/2wHcrPuHGI— Pro Wrestling Stories (@pws_official) December 25, 2020
I cant believe I just realized the huge Santa in Jingle All the Way is the Big Show. 🙈 this is literally one of my favorite Christmas movies.— Jamila Mc (@Jamila_Mc) December 20, 2020
Huh, Big Show is in Jingle All The Way. That was a nice surprise.— Richard 🎸🎮 Tamachan87 (@tamachan87) December 24, 2020
What about Big Show and Verne Troyer in Jingle All The Way pic.twitter.com/82QeZ3C6Q8— Adam Heath (@adamheath) December 25, 2020
Here's your reminder that Big Show punches Vern Troyer in the face in Jingle All The Way— cringe neolib humor (@MarianiWright) December 19, 2020
Had no idea The Big Show was in jingle all the way— Alec (@alecfcunningham) December 24, 2020