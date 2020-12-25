'Jingle All the Way' Viewers Just Realized a WWE Favorite Is in the Movie

Thursday night and Friday morning, people got in the holiday spirit by watching time-honored films. Home Alone, Just Friends and Die Hard were all on the list, as was Jingle All the Way. Those that watched the Arnold Schwarzenegger film expressed excitement about the former governor searching for a rare action figure, but they also revealed their surprise after examining it even closer. They didn't realize that a WWE star in Big Show had a role in the film.

There were several people that posted photos from Jingle All the Way along with an informative message. They revealed that Big Show was indeed part of the classic movie and that he played an important role. The professional wrestler was Santa Clause for one of the scenes. He wore a red suit, a fake beard and suspenders. Although Big Show was lacking a shirt during an interaction with Schwarzenegger.