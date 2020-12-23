'A Christmas Story' Marathon 2020: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and while Christmas 2020 celebrations may be looking a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic, at least one Christmas tradition won't be changed. As with years past, the A Christmas Story marathon will go on as planned, meaning that fans of the beloved holiday film will be able to catch a full 24-hours of the 1983 movie airing back-to-back.

Fans can catch the day-long festivity on both TNT and TBS when both channels kickoff the marathon on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24. The back-to-back airings begin at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and last until 8 p.m. Christmas Day, with TNT’s marathon beginning at 9 p.m. ET Christmas Eve and running a full 24 hours before concluding at 9 p.m. ET Christmas Day. The film will also be available on demand on both the TBS and TNT apps.

For those without cable, both TNT and TBS are available via Hulu Live ($64.99/month), FuboTV (beginning at $59.99/month), and Sling (beginning at $30/month). The 1983 classic is also available on demand to rent via Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube, all of which list a rental price of $3.99. For those wishing to own A Christmas Story, it is available for purchase at a price of $11.99 on both Google Play Movies and YouTube, and just $9.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon has been an annual tradition on TBS and TNT since 1997 and consistently rates among TV's highest-rated programs around Christmas. Last years' marathon drew some 35 million viewers. This year’s marathon will boast interstials featuring "fan-favorite AEW wrestlers performing a special table read of some of the film’s most iconic scenes." The table reads will also be available at TNT.tv and on TNT’s YouTube page.

TBS' holiday lineup has been airing all month and boasts a wide range of titles outside of just A Christmas Story. In fact, for those holiday movie-loving fans hoping to get into the spirit of the season, the network will be airing several other titles before the 24-hour marathon officially kicks off. On Wednesday, Dec. 23, TBS is airing a Friends marathon that is set to end at 5 p.m. ET and will lead into Seinfeld marathon ending at 7:30 p.m. ET. After that, viewers can tune into a The Big Bang Theory marathon, with the network leaning back into its holiday program early Christmas Eve morning. You can find that schedule below:

5 a.m. - 7 a.m. ET: Family Matters Christmas episodes

7 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. ET: Everybody Loves Raymond Christmas episodes

8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. ET: The George Lopez Show Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET: Bob's Burgers Christmas episodes

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET: Friends Christmas episodes

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET: The Big Bang Theory Christmas episodes

A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and 9 p.m. ET TNT. The marathon will run a full 24-hours, ending Christmas night. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest information.