Netflix Cancels 'The Big Show Show' and 'Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love'

Netflix has decided not to move forward with second seasons of Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love and The Big Show Show, according to Deadline. The outlet notes that fans of the shows will have one final chance to catch each show as both had already planned to air special Christmas episodes. After that, though, there will be no more new episodes.

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love aired for two seasons and starred Paulina Chavez and Jencarlos Canela. Seth Kurland and Mario Lopez served as the series’ creators. This show had two separate parts premiere this year, the first being in February and later in July. Garcia is played by Chavez, who is a 15-year-old genius who moves back in with her uncle as she pursues an opportunity with NASA. In addition to creating the show, Lopez, who played A.C. Slater in Saved by the Bell, had a recurring role in the show.

Meanwhile, The Big Show Show premiered in April with eight episodes to its name. Paul Donald Wight II, better know by his WWE moniker, The Big Show, starred in the comedy. The premise followed the professional wrestler adjusting to life at home and outside of the ring. He's joined in his house by his oldest daughter, Lola Wright who is played by Reylynn Caster, and his family. Allison Munn plays his wife and works as a real estate agent. The final episode, and apparently the last one to air outside of the Christmas special, saw Big Show contemplating returning to the WWE as he sought to sure up his family life so he could afford to take the time needed to get back into the ring.

While Netflix has opted to cancel a few of its comedies, along with another popular show, Person of Interest, the streaming service remains as strong as ever thanks to hits this year like Tiger King and Cobra Kai, which is set to release its third season soon. The Karate Kid sequel also recently gained a pretty popular fan as none other than Carrie Underwood shared her fandom over the series in a recent tweet. Also expected to be a major draw is Ma Wilson's Black Bottom, which will serve as the posthumous film for Chadwick Boseman, who tragically lost his battle with colon cancer as news of his passing was announced by his family on Friday.

Both shows can still be streamed on Netflix.