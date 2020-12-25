✖

Brad Pitt is reportedly spending the holidays with three of his children with estranged wife Angelina Jolie, a source told Us Weekly ahead of Christmas. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 57, will be spending time with 14-year-old daughter Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne on Christmas Day, the insider said. He and Jolie also share Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 15, whom they welcomed into the family before their 2016 divorce filing.

"They can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve," the source explained, sharing that Pitt and Jolie, 45, previously had talked about spending the holidays all together as a family when they were "getting along" earlier this year, but plans have changed. The insider shared that the former couples' "egos have once again derailed" the hopeful plan of being all together for the holidays, and that it was one of the many instances in which something similar has happened.

"Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama," the source shared. "Sadly, their children are collateral damage." The Bullet Train actor and Maleficent actress are still battling over the terms of their custody since filing for divorce in September 2016. The former couple has struggled to find a permanent custody agreement during that time, although with Maddox being legally considered an adult by now, he is exempt from the court dealings.

"Relations between Brad and Angelina remain extremely tense," the source continued, adding that Jiolie is "frustrated" with the continued difficulties amid the custody court case. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress has allegedly become "more prickly" after being forced to lock down in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has prevented her from traveling to do her humanitarian work. "She has wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the county," the source shared.

As for Pitt, he is rumored to be dating German model Nicole Poturalski, 27, as he films his upcoming movie, Bullet Train. "It’s doubtful Brad will ever get married again," a source told Us Weekly in September of the rumored romance. They added that Pitt is "realistic about the relationship" with Poturalski, but that he "has a very complicated family situation that he is trying to get sorted out." The two might not be heading for marriage, but Pitt and the model reportedly "make each other happy" during a stressful time for everyone.