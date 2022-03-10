Jeff Hardy Makes AEW Debut, Reunites With Matt Hardy

Jeff Hardy is “All Elite.” On Wednesday night, the former WWE Superstar made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite, saving his brother Matt Hardy after he was kicked out of the AFHO faction. Jeff Hardy helped his brother after Sting and Darby Alin ran out to assist Matt. After Jeff Hardy’s appearance, AEW president Ton Khan announced that he has signed with the company.

In December, WWE released Hardy after he walked out of the arena mid-match during a live event in Texas. Hardy was asked to check in rehab by WWE following the incident, but after he declined, WWE released him from his contract. Matt revealed on Twitch that Jeff passed his final drug test with the company and WWE “jumped the gun” in firing Jeff. In February, Jeff spoke to Jared Meyers and said he plans to sign with AEW.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1501741558739226625?s=20&t=ZiZdac4DAu84iXFBiV6vJQ

“They released me and tried to make me go to rehab but I’m just so over it. My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I’ve talked about that many times but then I said, ‘So you want me to go away for like 28 days just to save my job?’ No,” Hardy said. “You know what’s important to me? Family. My two daughters, my wife, they believe in me. F— WWE man. It’s like a private, personal thing. I’m not going to f—ing go to rehab. If they believe in me, that’s all that matters, my wife and my two girls.”

Before Khan signed Jeff, he talked about how he would fit in AEW. “I do really like Jeff a lot, I think Jeff is still obligated to another company for several more days,” he said, per ComicBook.com. “But at some point when Jeff is free and clear, I’d love to have Jeff in AEW. Jeff is a friend of mine, I really like him very much and I think the world of him, I have a lot of respect for him as a wrestler and he’s also a really nice person. I think he would fit in very well in AEW and we would love to have him…”

Jeff Hardy is a future WWE Hall of Famer, becoming the ninth Grand Slam Champion in the company’s history. When he and Matt were in WWE together as the Hardy Boyz, they won the Raw Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, WCW Tag Team Championship and the WWF/World Tag Team Championship six times.