Jeff Hardy Reportedly Released by WWE

Jeff Hardy is no longer on the WWE roster. According to Sean Ross Sapp and Jeremy Lambert of Fightful, WWE released Hardy after he declined help and rehab from the company. Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road and was absent from WWE’s live event on Sunday, Dec. 5 in Texas. On Saturday, Hardy teamed with Drew McIntyre and King Xavier Woods in a live event and disappeared during the match. It was reported that Hardy looked sluggish during the match and was replaced by Rey Mysterio on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Jeff Hardy’s brother Matt Hardy gave an update on the former WWE Superstar. “I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today,” Matt said. “He’s okay. He’s good. I think he’ll be fine. Once again, this isn’t my business. If he wants to go into it with more detail, he’ll do it himself. Jeff is okay. He is at home and okay. It’s not my business or story to tell or explain. Besides that, it’s not my story to tell because it’s not my perspective. I love my brother and I want him to be okay and healthy.”

The last time Jeff Hardy competed in a match on WWE television was on SmackDown on Nov. 26. He teamed with McIntyre to defeat Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in a tag team match. He has had his share of issues with drugs and alcohol as he was arrested twice in 2019 for alcohol-related offenses.

“When I got pulled over October 3 of 2019, the day before I called WWE and said ‘I need help. I need treatment,” Hardy said last year on the After the Bell Podcast. “There’s something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,’ but yeah I’ve learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it’s just calling my sponsor every day and talking to another alcoholic man. There’s something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there’s a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I’m never going to get into any other trouble.”

Hardy started in WWE in 1994 but signed a contract with WWE in 1998 with his brother. Known as the Hardy Boyz, Jeff and Matt Hardy became one of the best tag teams in WWE. However, Jeff was also a strong singles competitor as he won every major championship and became the ninth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.