Matt Hardy Shares Update on Jeff Hardy After WWE Sends Him Home

WWE fans are concerned with the well-being of Jeff Hardy after WWE sent him home over the weekend. On Saturday, Hardy competed in a six-man tag match at a live event but left through the crowd before the match ended. The following day, Rey Mysterio took his place, and neither he nor WWE didn’t comment on the situation. However, Hardy’s brother Matt Hardy gave an update on Monday via Twitch.

“I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today,” Matt said per Fightful. “He’s okay. He’s good. I think he’ll be fine. once again, this isn’t my business. If he wants to go into it with more detail, he’ll do it himself. Jeff is okay. He is at home and okay. It’s not my business or story to tell or explain. Besides that, it’s not my story to tell because it’s not my perspective. I love my brother and I want him to be okay and healthy.”

Jeff has been through his share of issues over the years. In 2019, Hardy missed most of the year due to an injury and entering rehab after getting arrested twice for alcohol-related offenses, as mentioned by Comicbook.com. Jeff talked about his issues with addiction on the After the Bell podcast.

“When I got pulled over October 3 of 2019, the day before I called WWE and said ‘I need help. I need treatment,” Hardy said last year. “There’s something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,’ but yeah I’ve learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it’s just calling my sponsor every day and talking to another alcoholic man. There’s something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there’s a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I’m never going to get into any other trouble.

Jeff Hardy, 44, is one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time. He has won the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship twice, Intercontinental Championship five times, the United States Championship and the Tag Team Championship eight times with Matt. Jeff is the ninth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.