Jeff Hardy Makes Big Announcement on Pro Wrestling Career

Jeff Hardy is getting back in the ring. The former WWE Superstar told YouTuber Jared Myers that he’s heading to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Hardy was released by WWE in December after leaving mid-match during a house show in Texas. Jeff Hardy’s brother, Matt Hardy revealed that WWE wanted Jeff to attend rehab, but he declined.

“I’m going to AEW,” Hardy said, per ComicBook.com. “I’m so excited, until this morning I didn’t really know. I’m so nervous and excited.” Hardy added: “They released me and tried to make me go to rehab but I’m just so over it. My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I’ve talked about that many times but then I said, ‘so you want me to go away for like 28 days just to save my job?’ No. You know what’s important to me? Family. My two daughters, my wife, they believe in me. F— WWE man. It’s like a private, personal thing. I’m not going to f— go to rehab. If they believe in me, that’s all that matters, my wife and my two girls.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/WrestlingCovers/status/1496684652660154369?s=20&t=VHgymII1K-8EBClbtvrTQw

It’s not clear when Hardy will join AEW, but the promotion continues to add WWE talent. Former NXT North American Champion Scott “Swerve” Strickland is set to join AEW in March. Also, Buddy Matthews, who worked with Seth Rollins in WWE, appeared on AEW Dynamite this week. The company also brought in former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee.

Hardy, 44, first competed in WWE in 1994. However, Hardy began his rise in the company in 1998 when he and Matt teamed up to be the Hardy Boyz. Hardy left in 2003 and spent time with a few promotions, including TNA (now Impact Wrestling). He returned to WWE in 2006 Before leaving again in 2009. His second return came in 2017 when he and Matt made surprise appearances at WrestleMania 33.

In Hardy’s career, he won the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship five times, the United States Championship and four different Tag Team Championships. He became the 18th Triple Crown and ninth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. During his time in TNA, Hardy won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship three times and the Tag Championship twice.