Jeff Hardy's BAC and Arrest Details Revealed in Police Report

Additional details of Jeff Hardy's arrest have been revealed. According to a police report obtained by Fightful, Hardy was driving under the speed limit and weaving across lanes before being arrested in Volusia County, Florida. An officer tried to pull over the All Elite Wrestling star who was struggling to do so. When the officer got to the passenger's side of the vehicle, Hardy was reportedly barely unresponsive. Additionally, Hardy's BAC through a breathalyzer was .294. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

Hardy was bonded out on Monday and has a hearing on Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday as he and his brother, Matt Hardy, will compete in a Tag Team Championship Ladder match. Jeff Hardy joined AEW in March after being released by WWE. Hardy appeared on his brother's podcast in March and talked about making his AEW debut.

"I was crazy nervous that whole day because it was so bizarre, the night before, I had no idea what time my flight was, if I was going," Hardy said, per Sportskeeda. "I kept telling myself they're probably gonna wait until next week because that interview I did at one of my music shows got leaked and I pretty much plainly said when I enhanced the video that I am going to AEW."

Hardy was with WWE from 2017 to 2021 before joining AEW. It was his third stint with the company as he began his career with WWE in the early 1990s. He returned in the mid-2000s and has also spent time with Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor throughout his career. Hardy is the ninth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

"I'm so excited, until this morning I didn't really know. I'm so nervous and excited." Hardy told YouTuber Jared Meyers in February. "They released me and tried to make me go to rehab but I'm just so over it. My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I've talked about that many times but then I said, 'so you want me to go away for like 28 days just to save my job?' No. You know what's important to me? Family. My two daughters, my wife, they believe in me. F— WWE man."