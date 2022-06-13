AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges

✖

Jeff Hardy has been arrested again. According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday night. He was booked on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. As of this writing, Hardy is incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona, Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.

Hardy has had his share of legal troubles over the years. In 2019, the former WWE Champion was arrested for DWI in North Carolina. Earlier in the year, Hardy was arrested for public intoxication in Myrtle Beach. In 2020, Hardy appeared on the After the Bell podcast and talked about how he asked WWE to send him to rehab before his latest arrest.

"When I got pulled over October 3 of 2019, the day before I called WWE and said 'I need help. I need treatment," Hardy said. "There's something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,' but yeah I've learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it's just calling my sponsor every day and talking to another alcoholic man.

"There's something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there's a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I'm never going to get into any other trouble. Jeff Hardy plus no drinking equals no trouble cause all my troubles came from either drugs or alcohol. And like with the alcohol, I can't drink like other people and I've surrendered and I've just manned up to that, you know and there's nothing wrong with it."

Hardy was released from WWE in December 2021 after leaving a live event while competing in a match. He signed with AEW in March and reunited with his brother Matt Hardy. In his career, Jeff Hardy has won the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, and four different tag team titles. He is the ninth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.