Jay Cutler Announces His Dog Is Missing, Offers Reward

Jay Cutler wants help from his fans. On Instagram, the former NFL and reality TV star announced that his dog, Bane, has gone missing. Cutler posted a picture of Bane and revealed where he was last seen. He then announced he was offering a reward to whoever finds him.

"Ok Instagram it's time to do some good today," Cutler wrote. Bane is missing. 80lb German shepherd. Last seen on Old Hillsboro in Franklin, TN. $1000 dollar reward for his return. Let's find him." As mentioned by TMZ, Bane joined Cutler and Kristin Cavallari's family as a puppy in February 2015. He was featured on the reality show Very Cavallari and was also seen on Kristin's Instagram page. When Cutler and Cavallari broke up, Cutler kept Bane at his home in Tennessee.

Bane is just one of the many animals Cutler has on his property. In June, Cutler revealed that his chickens were being killed by an unknown threat, which turned out to be a raccoon. Cutler has his own ranch and he has had some notable visitors stop by, including Carrie Underwood and her kids.

Cutler has been in the spotlight this year due to his divorce from Cavallari. The two were seen together recently as the celebrated Halloween with their kids. "I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as 'couple goals,'" Cavallari said to PEOPLE in September when talking about her divorce in September. "I was like, 'If you guys only knew.'" During the final season of Very Cavallari, the Laguna Beach alum noted her marriage was not in a good place. "We definitely kept a lot of stuff private," she said. "Producers saw stuff, but they didn't put it in the show — which is good, because I don't want my kids to ever [see that]."

Cutler, 37, played 12 seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round in 2006 but spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Bears (2009-2016). Cutler is the Bears' all-time leading passer with 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns. He led the Bears to an NFC Championship appearance in 2009 but lost to the Green Bay Packers. Cutler ended his career with a one-year sting with the Miami Dolphins (2017).