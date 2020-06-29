Jay Cutler Is Having Some Serious Chicken Issues Right Now

After Jay Cutler discovered his chickens were in danger following multiple deaths on his Tennessee farm, the former Chicago Bears quarterback is now on the hunt for a "chicken serial killer," documenting his every move on social media. The former NFL quarterback has since taken to Instagram to share updates on his chicken murder case, revealing how a bunch of chickens and some others have gone missing or mauled. Cutler is not sure who the culprit is and has even resorted to using cameras and night vision goggles to stakeout with his neighbor. It's a new situation for Cutler, who has had an exciting NFL career.

The 37-year-old was drafted by the Denver Broncos No. 11 overall in 2006, where he spent only three seasons on the team as he was traded to the Chicago Bears, where he spent the majority of his career. Cutler had success with the Bears, leaving as the team's all-time leader in passing yards (23,443) and passing touchdowns (154). He also led the Bears to the NFC title game in 2010, only to lose to the Green Bay Packers.

In 2017, Cutler came out of retirement to sign a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. In 14 games, Cutler threw for 2,666 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Here's a look at Cutler's journey to find the chicken murderer.