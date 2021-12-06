Jake Paul to Face New Opponent After Tommy Fury Drops out of Fight

Jake Paul will not take on Tommy Fury in a boxing match later this month. On Monday Paul announced that Fury has withdrawn from the fight due to a “medical condition.” This has led to UFC star Tyron Woodley replacing in the match, which will take place on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida.

“The Fury’s (sic) have pulled out of the fight due to a ‘medical condition,’” Paul said in his social post, per ESPN. “I couldn’t believe the news at first. It doesn’t even seem real. He fumbled the biggest bag of his life, now he’ll be watching at home paying me $60 instead of getting paid millions of dollars to fight me. When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy [Fury] was pulling out, I told them I’m ready to fight anyone on Dec. 18. Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don’t give a damn who it is.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So, as I predicted Tommy Fumbles and Tyron is there to pick it up, stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt.” Paul and Woodley squared off in the ring back in August, and Paul, 24, won the match via split decision. In the early stages of his boxing career, Paul has won his first four matches with three knockouts.

According to ESPN, Fury suffered an injury, leading to him withdrawing from the fight. Last month, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren downplayed concerns the fight would be off after the 22-year old came down with a cold. Around that same time, Furry wrote on Twitter: “Whilst Jake enjoys afternoons in the arcade playing dance mat with his side ting…. I thought I’d take 5 minutes out from the best camp of my life to say NOTHING can save you now. DECEMBER 18th, you’ll see that you can’t come in my world and not get hurt.”

Like Paul, Fury has an undefeated record, winning his first seven matches. His last match was in August (the same card as Paul vs. Woodley) and defeated Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision. Fury is the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury.