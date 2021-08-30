Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Fight Result: Paul Comes out Victorious in Split Decision

✖

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight has come to an end, and the fighters went all 8 rounds. In a split decision of 2-1, Paul defeated Woodley. This means the YouTuber remains undefeated. The match took place at the Rocket Morgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and aired on pay-per-view.

For Paul, this was his fourth professional boxing match. Earlier in the year, the 24-year-old YouTuber defeated for UFC star Ben Askren in Atlanta. In November, Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson, and in 2019 he took down YouTuber AnEsonGib. Before the match, Paul appeared on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and talked about how people can't believe he's having success as a pro boxer.

"People can’t wrap their head around others doing things that they think are impossible," Paul said. He then explained how Woodley could beat him. “(Tyron’s) only hope for this fight to win is to land that one lucky shot…. He’s going to be a fish out of water," Paul added.

Woodley, who just competed in his first professional boxing match, is a former UFC Welterweight Champion who defended his title four times. During a face-to-face interview with Ariel Helwani for Showtime Sports, Paul said Woodley has no respect for him.

"I don't think he respects me at all," Paul said per E! News. "He called me a con yesterday, and that really hurt my feelings," Jake responded when asked if he believes Tyron respects him. "I think he has underestimated me and my ability. But I think deep, deep, deep down...his heart rate is sky-high right now. I think deep down he knows what's coming."

Woodley responded: "I couldn't even interrupt, he practiced that f—ing monologue all morning. He had it down to a T. He had his emotions in there...so I wanted to let him get that off using his acting chops," But at the end of the day, I don't really have anything to say about it. I'm here to fight."

The next question is what's next for Paul? In his first four fights, Paul has faced guys with no boxing experience. In order for fans to take him seriously, Paul will have to face a legitimate pro boxer in the foreseeable future. As for Woodley, has accomplished a lot in his MMA career at 39 years old. He could got back to UFC and end his career strong as he has lost his last four MMA bouts.