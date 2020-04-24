Northwestern State Reacts After Dak Prescott's Brother, Jace Prescott, Dies at 31

✖

Dak Prescott's brother, Jace Prescott, died on Thursday at the age of 31, the Dallas Cowboys announced. Jace was a standout player for Northwestern State University from 2008 to 2010, and when the school heard the news, it took to Twitter to pay tribute. Jace, who donned a No. 62 jersey, played offensive line for the team. Northwestern State issued a statement, sharing how they were sending "prayers and "condolences" to the Prescott family.

Greg Burke, the school's Director of Athletics, reflected on one of Jace Prescott's most memorable games. "Great guy, humble and athletic yet a brute. Remember at Texas State, after they kicked a FG in OT, we ran the ball six straight times behind Jace and our OT Booker to win the game," he wrote on Twitter. The cause of Jace's death is unknown, but he died at his home in Orange, Texas. The Cowboys announced the news shortly after the team selected Oklahoma wide receiver CeCe Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Northwestern State football family sends its condolences and prayers to the family of Jace Prescott, a three-year letterman on the NSU offensive line from 2008-10. #ForeverADemon pic.twitter.com/u960peSqot — NSU Football (@NSUDemonsFB) April 24, 2020

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today," the team said. "The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy." Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked out the passing of Jace in his virtual press conference on Thursday evening, and he said he will support Dak anyway he can.

"We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother," Jones said. "We want him to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with. I have a particular sensitively to players when they have a tragedy."

The news of Jace's death comes on the heels of Dak looking to get a new contract. He was slated to be a free agent in March, but the Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on him. This means if Prescott signs the franchise tag, he will play for the Cowboys on a one-year contract for over $30 million. However, the Mississippi State alum is looking to get a long-term deal.