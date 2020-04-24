Dallas Cowboys Fans React After Dak Prescott's Brother, Jace Prescott, Dies at 31
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's brother, Jace Prescott, died on Thursday evening. He was 31 years old. The team made the announcement shortly after they selected their first-round pick in the NFL draft. The cause of the death is unknown, but it has been reported Jace Prescott died at his home in Texas.
"We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother," Jerry Jones said during his virtual press conference on Thursday evening. "We want him to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with. I have a particular sensitively to players when they have a tragedy."
"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today," the team said. "The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy." Dak Prescott is currently looking to get a contract extension from the Cowboys, but now his focus is on his family due to the loss of his brother. And Cowboys fans showed their support for their quarterback on social media.
Rip. He gotta ball out for him this season🕊🙏— West (@jahblamski) April 24, 2020
Can we just cancel 2020— Chris James (@ChrisJames5980) April 24, 2020
He’ll be looking down at @dak this season and cheering him on. pic.twitter.com/bNTNoJKo4G— Groot (@Grootiez) April 24, 2020
So sorry to hear 😢— Renee (@ReneeOSU1) April 24, 2020
rip daks mom and brother😔— Jack Stewart (@JackSte96512910) April 24, 2020
Rip 🙏— Jim (@UpsetFerrariFan) April 24, 2020
🙏🏽's to all the family & friends. Heartbreaking. R.I.P— ✭✭✭Cowboy's 4Life✭✭✭ (@CowboysTilDeath) April 24, 2020
This year just keeps getting worse and worse— Troy (@TheHeckler91210) April 24, 2020
Pay him already. Man it's already dealing with enough without y'all disrespecting him— Em (@originalemms) April 24, 2020
2020 is crazy— Ace_P23 (@P23Ace) April 24, 2020
As a fan that's classy and awesome of you. Dak is one of the good guys in the league. First he lost his mother and now his middle brother. He has a strength of character that's about to get an immense testing this year.— Michael S Moore (@kiaikick) April 24, 2020
Gonna be playing with a big chip this year this season for him‼️— GGNICK🐍💚 (@nicko2reckless1) April 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to Dak & Tad. My sincere gratitude to the Cowboys for such a classy, heartfelt statement.— Trump is killing US (@Fyght4Cal) April 24, 2020
Rip daks brother he will get Fieldside view and can stand next to his brother next season. Personally I think his brother can lead the team to a Super Bowl victory— Wolfpackcole (@Wolfpackcole1) April 24, 2020
Nooooo oh my gosh. So sorry Dak. Sending love prayers and condolences— Carisa Marie (@CarisaMarie05) April 24, 2020
So devastating💔— 𝓜 (@wwekouklawwe) April 24, 2020
Sending loving prayers over to @dak family 🙏❤— Elizabeth&her2cats (@_Lizandhercats) April 24, 2020
Praying for you QB1 @dak— felix (@drz0__) April 24, 2020
As do the fans. So, so sorry to hear of Dak's loss. Deepest condolences.— J.E. Dyer (@OptimisticCon) April 24, 2020
Rest up king! Your family will miss you and we know you and your mom will be looking over the whole family and not just dak! My prayers 🙏— Rod (@jst_me23) April 24, 2020
Prayers for the family during this time. 💙💙💙💙💙— Mary McCarty (@MaryMcC6997645) April 24, 2020