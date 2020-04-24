Dallas Cowboys Fans React After Dak Prescott's Brother, Jace Prescott, Dies at 31

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's brother, Jace Prescott, died on Thursday evening. He was 31 years old. The team made the announcement shortly after they selected their first-round pick in the NFL draft. The cause of the death is unknown, but it has been reported Jace Prescott died at his home in Texas.

"We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother," Jerry Jones said during his virtual press conference on Thursday evening. "We want him to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with. I have a particular sensitively to players when they have a tragedy."

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today," the team said. "The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy." Dak Prescott is currently looking to get a contract extension from the Cowboys, but now his focus is on his family due to the loss of his brother. And Cowboys fans showed their support for their quarterback on social media.