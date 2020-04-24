Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott's Brother, Jace Prescott, Dead at 31

✖

Jace Prescott, the brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team announced. He was 31 years old. Jace Prescott played offensive line at Northwestern State University, and he was the middle of three brothers — Dak and Tad. The Cowboys issued a statement Thursday evening, just minutes after taking Oklahoma wide receiver CeCe Lamb in the first round of the NFL Draft.

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today," the team said. "The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy." Shortly after the Cowboy's pick of Lamb, owner Jerry Jones held a virtual press conference. He also made a statement when asked about the death of Jace Prescott.

"We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother," Jerry Jones said. "We want him to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with. I have a particular sensitively to players when they have a tragedy."

Greg Burke, the Director of Athletics at Northwestern State University, reflected on one of Jace's most memorable games. "Great guy, humble and athletic yet a brute. Remember at Texas State, after they kicked a FG in OT, we ran the ball six straight times behind Jace and our OT Booker to win the game," he wrote on Twitter. Along with being a successful college football offensive lineman, Jace Prescott was one of the top high school players in the state of Louisiana. In 2006, Jace was named to the LHSAA 4A All-State team honorable mention, and he was an All-City First Team selection.

"He was a great kid who dominated games," Prescott's high school football coach, Rodney Guin told the Shreveport Times on Thursday. "He was a pleasure to coach — as were all the Prescott boys." The Fort Worth Star-Telegram talked to Jace Prescott's uncle, Phillip Ebarb, who said Prescott died at his home in Orange, Texas. Dak Prescott previously lost his mother, Peggy, to colon cancer in 2013 while he was playing at Mississippi State.