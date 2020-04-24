Jace Prescott's Commercial With Dak Prescott Resurfaces Online After His Death

✖

Jace Prescott died on Thursday night at the age of 31 and was the brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. NFL fans know Jace because he was featured in a commercial with Dak and their other brother, Tad. Dak has a sponsorship deal with Campbell's Chunky Soup, and was able to get his brothers in a commercial, which has resurfaced online. Jace and Tad are sitting with the members of the media, and they kept pestering him with questions before giving him soup. At the end of the commercial, Jace says, "I'll take the next question."

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today," the Cowboys said on Thursday evening. "The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy." This isn't the only family member Dak Prescott has lost in recent years. In 2013, Dak's mother, Peggy, died of colon cancer. At that time, Dak was playing football at Mississippi State.

"That was one of the things when she was on her death bed: 'Tad, you have to make sure you three stay together,'" Tad Prescott said to USA Today in August. "I know the proud she would have to see the growth in her three boys, and not only that but the way they were able to stay together."

The Cowboys announced the news of Jace's death shortly after the team drafted Oklahoma wide receiver CeCe Lamb in the first round of the NFL Draft. Owner Jerry Jones talked about Jace Prescott, and he said: "We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother. "We want him to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with. I have a particular sensitively to players when they have a tragedy."

Jace Prescott played college football at Northwestern State University in Louisiana. He was also a standout high school player, being named to the All-City and All-State team in Louisiana in 2006. The cause of death is unknown, but it's been reported that Jace died at his home in Orange, Texas.